Gene Carson Derflinger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the comfort of his own home.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, with Roger Vorous officiating.
Gene was born on April 29, 1941 in Front Royal to the late Carly and Fanny Derflinger. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Allen Derflinger, Jamie Derflinger and Eugene Derflinger; and two granddaughters, Katelyn Layne and Alyssa Funk.
Gene was a devout member of God's Place Church in Middletown Virginia. He was the owner and operator of Gene C. Derflinger Painting for 40 years.
Surviving Gene is his loving wife of 27 years, Debra Derflinger; his children Melinda Salyers (Terry), Dale "Bo" Derflinger, Sally Ann Layne (Tim), Denise Moore, Melissa Salyers (Ronnie) and his special grandson, E.J. Woodward; his siblings, Donald Derflinger (Judy), Ella Mae Vorous and Roger Derflinger; his eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one more on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com