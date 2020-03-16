Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Clark Gaudioso. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Gene Clark Gaudioso was born April 18, 1936 in Rochester, New York. He passed away March 10, 2020 at the age of 83 in Winchester Medical Center.



Gene was a veteran of the Korean War. He was Sergeant in the Marine Corps where he served from 1953-1961 as part of 1st Battalion 12th Marines.



As an active member of the community, Gene owned and operated Front Royal Communications, a Two-Way radio shop for over 40 years. He formerly served as an officer for both Strasburg Police Department and Front Royal Police Department.



He held the former position of President of Front Royal FOP, served as Commandant of the Department of Virginia Marine Corps League from 2000-2007, and was the Commandant of the Chesty Puller Detachment #890 of the Marine Corps League from 2003-2008. While in the Military Order of Devil Dogs, Gene was the Department of Virginia Pack Leader from 2003-2005 and was awarded the Department of Virginia Pack Dog of the Year from 2003-2004.



Gene won numerous awards throughout his lifetime including the Detachment Marine of the Year Award from 2003-2004 and the Department of Virginia Marine of the Year Award from 2004-2005. In 2005, he was presented The Legion of Honor Award by The Chapel of Four Chaplains.



As coordinator of the local Toys-4-Tots for 13 years, Gene helped hundreds of children. He was also an avid animal lover, served on the Warren County Humane Society Board, and was a supporter of various animal rescue groups.



Gene leaves his loving companion of 22 years, Deborah Poe; three children: Guy Preissner, Gina Welch, and Camilla Gaudioso; two Granddaughters: Anastasia Castle and Saffron Jeffries; and two Great Grandchildren: Lola See and Maddox Castle.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warren County Humane Society.

