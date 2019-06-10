Geneva Clyde Campbell, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Geneva was born October 31, 1922 in Page County, Virginia, daughter of the late David Herman Campbell and Brucie Clyde Barbee Campbell.
She retired after 44 years from Avtex Fibers in Front Royal.
Geneva was a member of the Women of the Moose in Front Royal and volunteered for the VFW and the Union Hall Bingo.
She will be long remembered as the Matriarch of the family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are a brother, Kenneth G. "Sperty' Campbell of Front Royal; special nephew, Lee Wines and his wife Betty of Front Royal; devoted niece, Connie Sue Compton and her husband Paul of Front Royal; special friend, Kathleen Mauck of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Campbell, Frank Campbell, and Thurman; and sisters, Myrtle Wines, Mildred Darr, and Ruby Wines.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 10, 2019