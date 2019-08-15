Geneva Mae "Sally" Stogdale, 72, of Linden, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Sally was born September 30, 1946 in the old Johnson's Nursing Home in Front Royal, daughter of the late Charles Lewis "Sheep" Smedley and Myrtle Mae Rudacille Smedley.
She worked for Tony's Downtown Mart in Front Royal, and was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #1194 and Ladies Auxiliary of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion.
One of Sally's greatest joys was spending time with her great-grandbaby, Madison Vickers, and she thoroughly loved her grand-puppies, Bella and Luna.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, James Benjamin "Ben" Stogdale; her children, Lee Vickers of Stephens City, Kimberly Shifflett of Linden, Barry Stogdale of Waycross, Georgia, Vicki Stogdale of Front Royal, and Faith Funk of Wardensville, West Virginia; three brothers, Donnie Milton Smedley, Winifred "Win" Smedley, and Charles William "Shavey" Smedley, all of Browntown; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Ashley Kenney, Josh Stogdale, Devan Yager, Lecia Moreno, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, Austin Shifflett, Mary Sager, and Brandon Sager; and several great grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Aaron Stogdale; two brothers, John H. Smedley Sr. and Leonard Smedley; and one infant sister.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, Austin Shifflett, and Josh Stogdale
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday August 17 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 15, 2019