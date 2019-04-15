Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Lillian (Manuel) Kirby. View Sign



Genevieve Lillian Kirby 95, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



A funeral service for Mrs. Kirby will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday one hour prior to the service.



Mrs. Kirby was born in Browntown, VA on April 29, 1923 a daughter of the late Irvin Albert and Sadie Rae Tharpe Manuel.



She was a 1943 graduate of Front Royal High School and a member of Woodstock Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She was the wife of the late Allen Lee Kirby.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, John Fox; siblings, Melvin, Albert, John, Robert, Hollis Manuel, Leona Miles and Kathleen Manuel; and a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Kisamore.



Survivors include her children, Pete Fox and wife, Frances of CA, Jordon Litten and husband Corey of Edinburg, VA, Rhonda Rau and husband Ronnie of Edinburg, VA, Anita Mowery and husband Victor of Toms Brook, VA; her daughter in law, Sue Fox of Strasburg, VA; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Tony Fox, Vic Mowery, Russie Manuel, Jason Mowery, Adam Shillingburg, Cody Cooper and Nathan Manuel.



