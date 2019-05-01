Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. "Sonny" Touhey. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Marlow Heights Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Marlow Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



George A. "Sonny" Touhey, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Marlow Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Sonny was born August 14, 1925 in New York City, New York, son of the late Joseph Touhey and Virgie Corder Touhey.



He was a proud lifelong employee of Viscose, FMC and Avtex, retiring after many dedicated years. After retirement, Sonny worked an additional 20 years for the Avtex Superfund.



He was a lifelong member of the Marlow Heights Baptist Church and a member the Bowling Green Country Club. Sonny was an avid golfer, avid fisherman and hunter and loved and enjoyed the outdoors.



He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.



He was married to his beloved Thelma for 67 years until her passing in 2012.



Surviving are a son, Roger Touhey and daughter-in-law Mary Langfitt Touhey of Front Royal; two grandsons, Nathan Touhey of Front Royal and Matthew Touhey of Alabama; one granddaughter, Natalie Touhey-Long and husband Jason of Stephens City; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley Wildridge Touhey, Savannah Long, Mikayla Touhey, Madison Touhey, Taylor Long, and Avery Long.



Pallbearers will be family and friends.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 3 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Marlow Heights Baptist Church.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at George A. "Sonny" Touhey, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Marlow Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.Sonny was born August 14, 1925 in New York City, New York, son of the late Joseph Touhey and Virgie Corder Touhey.He was a proud lifelong employee of Viscose, FMC and Avtex, retiring after many dedicated years. After retirement, Sonny worked an additional 20 years for the Avtex Superfund.He was a lifelong member of the Marlow Heights Baptist Church and a member the Bowling Green Country Club. Sonny was an avid golfer, avid fisherman and hunter and loved and enjoyed the outdoors.He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.He was married to his beloved Thelma for 67 years until her passing in 2012.Surviving are a son, Roger Touhey and daughter-in-law Mary Langfitt Touhey of Front Royal; two grandsons, Nathan Touhey of Front Royal and Matthew Touhey of Alabama; one granddaughter, Natalie Touhey-Long and husband Jason of Stephens City; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley Wildridge Touhey, Savannah Long, Mikayla Touhey, Madison Touhey, Taylor Long, and Avery Long.Pallbearers will be family and friends.The family will receive friends Friday, May 3 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Marlow Heights Baptist Church.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close