George "Big George" Edmund Lewis Sr., 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Roberson officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Lewis was born on July 29, 1938 in Greene County, Pennsylvania to the late George Samuel and Doris Elizabeth Durr Lewis.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lewis.
Mr. Lewis drove a tanker for Amoco Oil Company for over 32 years. He also worked part time for the Loudoun County and the Warren County Sheriff's Department for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad and a past president of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. He was both a coach and an umpire for Lower Loudoun Softball.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Patricia Louise Lewis; daughter, Wendy S. Cain; son, George Lewis Jr.; daughter, Doreen Kay Zentveld; brother, Samuel Herman Lewis; sister, Donna Joy Hart; six grandchildren, Crystal, Shannon, Cassie, Brittany, Kori and Jared and five great grandchildren, Blake, Riley, Declan, Grayson and Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, 46700 Middlefield Drive, Sterling Virginia 20165.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
