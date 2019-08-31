Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edward Miller Jr. View Sign Service Information Theis Funeral Home 9377 North Congress Street New Market , VA 22844 (540)-740-3312 Memorial service 3:00 PM St. Martin Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



George Edward Miller Jr., 75, of New Market, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Life Care Center of New Market, where he had been a patient for almost three years.



He was born September 21, 1943 in New Market, the son of the late George Edward Miller Sr. and Ollie Mae Golliday Miller Tilton.



George was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and had been employed as a machine mechanic at the former Aileen, Inc. and as a machine operator for RR Donnelly, Strasburg plant.



He was predeceased by his wife, Willie Jo Prophet Miller, April 13, 2019.



George is survived by his daughter, Lisa Miller; a nephew, Bruce Wissler of Harrisonburg; Lisa's goddaughter, Fallon Frye; and his cat, Bud.



He was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church, west of New Market.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at St. Martin Lutheran Church. Pastor Katie Freund will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Market Fire and Rescue, , or your area animal shelter.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team at Life Care Center, who took such good care of George, especially Bekah Kisling, to whom he was affectionately known as "Goldie".



