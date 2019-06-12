George Francis Reynolds, 80, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, VA.
George was born December 8, 1938 in Washington D.C., the fourth of six siblings to the late Robert Wilson and Mary Frances Sullivan Reynolds.
George was a 1957 graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School and the same year joined the U.S. Army.
George was a photo engraver by trade and had a long career with the Washington Post. He was a member of the Graphic Communications International Union.
Upon retirement he moved to Strasburg where he enjoyed the peace and beauty of his country home in the Shenandoah Valley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Reynolds, Mary Ellen Wickstrand, John Reynolds, and Frances McNish.
George will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Survivors include his one sister, Catherine Nelson of Richmond, VA; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to , his favorite charity.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Reynolds.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 12, 2019