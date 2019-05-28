George G. Updike, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service Wednesday at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Updike was born April 15, 1931 in Browntown, Virginia to the late Fred E. and Pauline Matthews Updike.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Utterback; grandson, Albert Utterback; and sister, Maxine Curry.
He retired from the National Park Service and spent many years working on Skyline Drive.
Survivors include his wife, Corann Wood Updike; sister, Geraldine Mountjoy; brother, Samuel T. Updike; and nephew, Michael Mountjoy.
