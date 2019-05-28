Northern Virginia Daily

George G. Updike (1931 - 2019)
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
George G. Updike, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service Wednesday at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Mr. Updike was born April 15, 1931 in Browntown, Virginia to the late Fred E. and Pauline Matthews Updike.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Utterback; grandson, Albert Utterback; and sister, Maxine Curry.

He retired from the National Park Service and spent many years working on Skyline Drive.

Survivors include his wife, Corann Wood Updike; sister, Geraldine Mountjoy; brother, Samuel T. Updike; and nephew, Michael Mountjoy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2019
