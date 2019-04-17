Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Henry "Slider" "Buck" Fox. View Sign



George "Slider" "Buck" Henry Fox, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.



The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



Mr. Fox was born October 19, 1940 in Falmouth, Virginia to the late Basil Washington Fox Sr. and Edith Louise Martyn Moncrief.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lloyd Fox, Robert Fox and James Fox; a sister, Janet Osborne; and a close cousin, Wayne Saffer.



He was a member of American Legion Post 148, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Post 4315, and the Loyal Order of the Moose in Colonial Beach.



Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce Hodge Fox; son, Carl Anthony Fox (Janet); two daughters, Elizabeth Fox (Robert) and Donna Sue Fox Aponick (Patrick); three brothers, Donald Lee Fox (Joyce), Richard Fox (Mary), and Basil Washington Fox Jr.; two sisters, Peggy Perkinson (Bob) and Rosie McFarland; six grandchildren, Erica, Anthony, Heather, Patrick Jr., Jeremy, and Kirsten; three great grandchildren, Jayce, Evelyn and Joseph; his favorite racing buddy, Roger Saffer; a close cousin, Betty Marion; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shenandoah Farms Volunteer Fire Department Station 6, 6363 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



105 West Main Street

Front Royal, VA 22630

