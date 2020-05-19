George "Pete" Henry Parker, Jr., of Front Royal passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center with family at his side. George was 93 years young.
George Parker was born in the town of Kelford in Bertie County, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 2, 1927. The third son, and seventh child of eleven born to the late George "Henry" Parker, Sr., and Essie Mae (Williams) Parker.
George grew up farming along side his family, which would in turn foster his life-long passion and unmatched talent for gardening. He was an avid fisherman, who loved nothing more than to fish the rivers of Virginia, and Outer Banks of North Carolina. George served his country honorably as an MP in the U.S. Army, during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post 53 and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 829.
In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by his first wife Ethel (Benfield) Parker; son George Robert Parker; five sisters and four brothers.
George is survived by his loving wife of nearly seventeen years, Avis L. Jones-Parker of Front Royal; two sons, Howard K. Parker and Thomas R. Parker; sister, Jane "Jean" A. Parker Salefsky; four grandchildren, Suzanna C. Parker (Nathan), Sarah E. Parker, George M. Parker and Emily C. Parker; and one great-granddaughter, Megan N. Parker.
The family will announce information on a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.