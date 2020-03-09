Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Linwood Elam Jr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



George Linwood Elam, Jr., 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born on December 11, 1940 to the late George Elam, Sr. and Elsie Campbell Elam. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Poe, Alma Rector, Thelma Williams, Mary O'Bannon and Betty Monis.



He retired from SSI services after 18 years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Elaine Elam; his daughters, Pam Lowell and husband Jeff and Teresa Norman and husband Steve; his sisters, Elsie Martin and Doris Elam; his grandchildren, Jessica Lowell and Heather Holt; his great grandchildren, Irene, Cullen, Patty, Ava, Cash and Harrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal Virginia with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. The burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.



Pallbearers will be Jeff Lowell, Steve Norman, Gary Holmes, Bruce Williams, Leroy Bowers and Randall Haley.



Following all services, the family would like to invite guests to join them for a reception at the Rivermont Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.



A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice nurse Edie and aide Stephanie for their exceptional care.



Memorial contributions can be made out in his memory to Rivermont Baptist Church at 575 Catlett Mountain Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



