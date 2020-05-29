George W. Makely
1949 - 2020
George Walton Makely, 70, of New Market, died May 25, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.

He was born September 9, 1949 in Centreville, Virginia. He was the son of the late George Walton Makely, Sr., and Martha Elizabeth Fletcher Makely.

He retired from Makely Construction, which he operated with his son, Rowan.

He served in the Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran.

He was a former member of the New Market Lions, Friends for Freedom and the Fort Valley Fire Department.

He attended Morning Star Lutheran Church faithfully until he could no longer attend due to his illness.

He is survived by his wife, Libby D. Makely, children Rowan, Abraham, Sharon and Tina; step-children, Amy, Kullen and Kylie; grandchildren, Makayla, Lauren, Mitchell, Kennedy, Brittany, Emily, Hayley, Katlyn, Christopher and John; step-grandchildren, Isaiah and Rachel; brother Clinton and wife, Chong, brothers John and Steve (Sandy), sister Carol, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his West Virginia family.

He will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
