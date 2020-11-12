George William Poe, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1939, in Warren County son of the late William R. and Ruby D. Poe.
Mr. Poe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Rutherford Poe; a son Jeffrey W. Poe of Front Royal; daughter Cynthia Poe Trail (Randall) of Bentonville; four grandchildren Jeffrey Poe, Jr, James Poe, Amber Poe Morris and Tracey Pauley; eight great grandchildren; two brothers Robert D. Poe and Edgar A. Poe; and two sisters Alice Poe Grumbly and Gail Poe Miller.
He was preceded in death by three sisters Rebecca Poe, Jean Poe, Patricia P. Miller; and a brother Kenneth A. Poe.
George spent his entire life working in the building trade. George was always willing to help out a friend, neighbor, or a complete stranger. His work ethic and kind demeanor guided him though his life. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing George knew that they had a friend for life. He was devoted to making sure that those he loved were always taken care of. His legacy will live forever in the lives of those who knew and loved him.
At his request there will be no services.
