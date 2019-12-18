Georgia "Tootsie" Bellman (nee Coffman, Miller), age 95, passed away in Fairfax County on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband Curtis P. Coffman, and her second husband William H. Bellman II. She is also predeceased by her brothers Wilmer C. Miller and Roscoe L. Miller.
Georgia was born to George and Cordula Miller Sept 28, 1924 in Jerome, Virginia. She grew up attending school in Jerome, and graduated Triplett High School in Mt. Jackson with the class of 1943. After graduating from business school, Georgia moved to Washington, DC area where she worked until retirement.
She is survived by her two daughters; Sandra Belan, and Patricia Shelton, her sister Janet Goodgion, 4 grandsons; Scott, Steve, Jason, Chris, her 3 great-grandchildren; Hannah, Carly, and Grayson. She is also survived by her husband William's children; Patricia, William Jr., and David, along with William's grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St. Fairfax, VA 22030. Family will also receive friends on Saturday December 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Rd. Edinburg, VA 22824. A funeral service will be held immediately following. Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Georgia's name can be made to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Rd. Edinburg, VA 22824, or King of Kings Lutheran Church, 4025 Kings Way, Fairfax, VA 22033.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 18, 2019