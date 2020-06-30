Georgia Lee Clark of Front Royal, VA, June 28, 2020 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.
Georgia, affectionately known as "Puddy", was born January 16, 1939 in Front Royal, VA. She is the daughter of the late Brentie Tharpe.
Georgia was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and friend to many.
Georgia is survived by her six daughters, Carol Tincher and husband Lee, Susan Long and husband Ron, Christie Carter and husband Bruce, Camey Dodson, Cindy Kuser and husband Donnie, Carmen Lewin and husband Jack, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 great- great grandchildren, three sisters, Helen Cook, Betty Dofermire, Brentie "Whimpy" Doty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was our Matriarch, generations deep and we loved and respected her beyond measure.
She was the most selfless, hard- working, caring and strongest woman we've ever known. If anyone needed anything she made sure they had it. Sometimes that "anything" was loving words, sometimes it was the hard truth that we needed to hear, and for a lot of us over the years, it was money, or a place to stay.
Her desire to make sure no one had to worry about her was a testament to her selflessness. To many of us she was our "happy and safe place". Her impact on all of our lives cannot be overstated. Her legacy for sure, will live through each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons, Buster Dodson, Willie Wilson, Wesley Stoltz, Corey Carter, Nathan Miller and Mason Capehart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Ketchem, Jeremy Cohen.
Arrangements are being provided by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday with interment following at Shenandoah Memorial Gardens, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.