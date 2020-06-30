Georgia Lee Clark
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgia Lee Clark of Front Royal, VA, June 28, 2020 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.

Georgia, affectionately known as "Puddy", was born January 16, 1939 in Front Royal, VA. She is the daughter of the late Brentie Tharpe.

Georgia was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and friend to many.

Georgia is survived by her six daughters, Carol Tincher and husband Lee, Susan Long and husband Ron, Christie Carter and husband Bruce, Camey Dodson, Cindy Kuser and husband Donnie, Carmen Lewin and husband Jack, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 great- great grandchildren, three sisters, Helen Cook, Betty Dofermire, Brentie "Whimpy" Doty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was our Matriarch, generations deep and we loved and respected her beyond measure.

She was the most selfless, hard- working, caring and strongest woman we've ever known. If anyone needed anything she made sure they had it. Sometimes that "anything" was loving words, sometimes it was the hard truth that we needed to hear, and for a lot of us over the years, it was money, or a place to stay.

Her desire to make sure no one had to worry about her was a testament to her selflessness. To many of us she was our "happy and safe place". Her impact on all of our lives cannot be overstated. Her legacy for sure, will live through each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her Grandsons, Buster Dodson, Willie Wilson, Wesley Stoltz, Corey Carter, Nathan Miller and Mason Capehart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Ketchem, Jeremy Cohen.

Arrangements are being provided by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday with interment following at Shenandoah Memorial Gardens, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Puddy and I were cousins, but sadly, I never met her. I heard some sweet stories about her, and also got some family photos from her sister "Squeakie." You may already have this photo, but I thought I would send it in case you do not. God bless you all at this difficult. Keeping you in thoughts and prayers.
Judy Tharpe Hutchinson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved