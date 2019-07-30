Georgie F. (Smiley) Shipe, 89, of Fort Valley, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Memory Lane of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home.
Georgie was born May 4, 1930 in Detrick, Virginia, the daughter of the late William F. Lichliter and Esta E. Barr Lichliter.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Georgie was preceded in death by her husband, William R. (Bob) Shipe, whom she married August 6, 1962; and three sisters, Annalee Ritenour, Thelma Shifflett, and Reva Lichliter.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry A. Neal of Fort Valley, and Robin N. Shillingburg (Dean) of Woodstock; four sons, Frederick D. Neal (Ginger) of Woodstock, Tony L. Neal (Missy) of Toms Brook, Kelly R. Shipe (Donna), and Bobby F. Shipe (Nancy), both of Fort Valley; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Faith Lutheran Church 10-11 a.m. Friday August 2, 2019 followed by a funeral service with Pastor Shelvie Mantz officiating.
Burial will be private in Massanutten Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Roof Fund, 4260 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652 or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 240 Deyerle Ave. Ste.102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 30, 2019