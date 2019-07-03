Georgie W. Bauserman, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.
Georgie was born January 4, 1930 in Woodstock, Virginia to Russell and Elston Funkhouser Wolfe.
She married J. Paul Bauserman July 21, 1951 in Woodstock, Virginia.
She is survived by a son, Paul Gregory Bauserman, and his wife Judy, of Fairfax, Virginia; two grandsons, James Bauserman of Somerville, Massachusetts and David Bauserman of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Darlene Hepner and her husband Gaylon of Edinburg, Virginia; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Wolfe and Betty Wolfe, both of Woodstock, Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Landon Wolfe, Russell Wolfe, and Harold Wolfe; and a sister, Ruby Barb, all of Woodstock, Virginia.
Georgie retired from Sears in 1995.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5 in Sunset View Memorial Park in Woodstock, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 3, 2019