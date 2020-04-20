Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Arnold Padilla. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



It is with great sadness to inform, that Gerald Arnold Padilla, of Front Royal, VA, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. He was 66 years old.



Gerald was born and raised in a loving family, in Belen, NM. He was very good at a lot of things - baseball, bowling, playing pool, singing and playing the guitar to name a few. He lived in many places throughout his life: Belen, Grants, Santa Rosa, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM. He also lived in Trinidad, CO. And briefly spent time in LA, CA. Most recently, he resided on the East Coast - in Front Royal, VA. He always loved whatever place he was in - and he called the Shenandoah valley, "God's country". He loved music, and was known as the Virginia Bluesman. He ran an independent radio station, and also wrote reviews for a Blues magazine. He was a hard worker all his life - and was still employed by Amazon. He enjoyed singing karaoke, going to the beach, sports, music and traveling. But he especially loved being with family. He was so loved by his immediate and extended families, and will be missed by all that knew him.



He was preceded by his mother, Margaret Garcia Padilla, and father, Abelicio Padilla - as well as his sister, Patsy Padilla Segura and her husband Eddie, brother in law Adam Carrejo and four nephews and three nieces. He is survived by his loving wife, Lolanda Cooper, and many others that loved him: children, Abelicio Padilla (Carlene), Stephanie Padilla (Russell Garrett), Gerald Padilla (Stephanie), and Pat Cooper. Also by his many grandchildren, Isaiah, Antonio, Desirae, Angelica, Ariah, Hayden, Jadyn, Candace, Alisha, Jazmyn, Mary Alice, Selena, and Megan. And his brothers and sisters, Mary Frances Carrejo, Angela Jacquez (Joe), Jose Manuel Padilla (Josephine), Alfred Padilla (Theresa), and Mike Padilla (Juanita). He also has many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends that will miss him.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2020

