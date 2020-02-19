Gerald Douglas Pitts, 82, of Edinburg passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Gerald was born on October 14, 1937, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Jefferson Pitts and Edith Vernon Pitts.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Hemsworth; two sons, Alan and Ronald Pitts; a sister, Betty Weatherholtz; a brother, Dean Pitts; two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg, Virginia, with inurnment in Culpeper National Cemetery.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 19, 2020