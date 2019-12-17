Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. Gerald J. Hrastar. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Hrastar; his children and their spouses Elizabeth Revor (Mark), Mark Hrastar (Shana), Kathryn Harless (Adam), and Gregory Hrastar (Kristin); his grandchildren Nathan, Megan, Brian, Jacob, Tucker, Anna May, and Devin; his siblings John Hrastar (Fran) and Tim Hrastar (Carole); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



Gerry was born and raised in Euclid, Ohio. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and went on to study at Case Western Reserve. In 1961, upon graduating first in his ROTC class, he was commissioned as an active duty officer in the United States Air Force. During his 23-year career as a communications officer he obtained the rank of colonel and earned many awards, including the Legion of Merit.



Gerry was an active, life-long Boy Scout for 68 years. In addition to earning the rank of Eagle Scout, he was awarded the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow, the St. George Emblem, and the Silver Beaver Award. He also conducted Wood Badge training, planned many events including local and regional Jamborees, and, most importantly, mentored numerous Scouts on their path to obtaining the rank of Eagle.



Gerry was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight of the Fr. Cyril Karlowicz Council 9002 in Woodstock, Virginia for two years.



But above all, Gerry Hrastar was a devoted and loving husband and father who lived his strongly held Catholic faith daily. His example has left a deep legacy of faithfulness and love within his close-knit family.



A funeral mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Col. Hrastar will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date to be announced.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. in the St. John Evangelist Hall located adjacent to St. John Bosco Catholic Church.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or Family Promise, P.O. Box 733, Woodstock, VA 22664.



You may sign the guest book or submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Hrastar. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Hrastar; his children and their spouses Elizabeth Revor (Mark), Mark Hrastar (Shana), Kathryn Harless (Adam), and Gregory Hrastar (Kristin); his grandchildren Nathan, Megan, Brian, Jacob, Tucker, Anna May, and Devin; his siblings John Hrastar (Fran) and Tim Hrastar (Carole); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.Gerry was born and raised in Euclid, Ohio. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and went on to study at Case Western Reserve. In 1961, upon graduating first in his ROTC class, he was commissioned as an active duty officer in the United States Air Force. During his 23-year career as a communications officer he obtained the rank of colonel and earned many awards, including the Legion of Merit.Gerry was an active, life-long Boy Scout for 68 years. In addition to earning the rank of Eagle Scout, he was awarded the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow, the St. George Emblem, and the Silver Beaver Award. He also conducted Wood Badge training, planned many events including local and regional Jamborees, and, most importantly, mentored numerous Scouts on their path to obtaining the rank of Eagle.Gerry was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight of the Fr. Cyril Karlowicz Council 9002 in Woodstock, Virginia for two years.But above all, Gerry Hrastar was a devoted and loving husband and father who lived his strongly held Catholic faith daily. His example has left a deep legacy of faithfulness and love within his close-knit family.A funeral mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Col. Hrastar will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date to be announced.The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. in the St. John Evangelist Hall located adjacent to St. John Bosco Catholic Church.The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or Family Promise, P.O. Box 733, Woodstock, VA 22664.You may sign the guest book or submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Hrastar. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close