Rev. Dr. Gerald Mowery Miller Sr.
1938 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Gerald Mowery Miller, Sr. was sent to the loving arms of his Lord on May 2, 2020 at 2:22 p.m. after passing at his home at the age of 82. He was greeted with the words "Well done, thou good and faithful servant…. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." (Matthew 25:21)

Gerald was born to the late Dr. Harold W. Miller, Sr. and Susan B. Miller in Winchester, Virginia on March 3, 1938 and grew up in Woodstock, VA.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Chris Miller; their sons Jonathan Miller (Micki) and Christopher Miller (Christiana); former spouse Laura W. Miller and their sons Gerald (Jay) Miller, Jr., Harold Miller (Laurel), and Mark Miller; and their daughter Terese Miller; his nine grandchildren; his brother Dr. Robert "Bob" Miller (Colleen); his sister Kim Shrum (Richard); his step-mother Betty Lambert (Jerry); five nieces; and four nephews.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Harold W. Miller, Sr. and Susan B. Miller; his brothers Harold W. Miller, Jr. (Joan), Richard Lee "Dick" Miller (Suzanne); and his nephew Rev. Dr. Robert S. Miller.

Gerald loved to golf, fish, and spend time with his loving family. He always looked forward to the Miller Family Reunion held every year in Woodstock, Virginia.

In light of the current pandemic, an appropriate celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the churches Gerald considered to be his home churches of Trinity United Methodist Church (215 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA 23803) and Chester United Methodist Church (12132 Percival St, Chester, VA 23831).

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
