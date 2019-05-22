Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Alborta Orndorff. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Gravel Springs Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



Geraldine Alborta Orndorff, 74, of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children.



A funeral service for Mrs. Orndorff will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Gravel Springs Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow in Hampton Cemetery.



Mrs. Orndorff was born July 6, 1944 in Yellow Springs, WV, a daughter of the late Martin Kline and Naomi Viola Anderson.



She was a member of Gravel Springs Lutheran Church and a retired seamstress having worked at numerous sewing factories in the area.



She loved woodworking and crafts, sewing, flowers, baking, spending time with family, her Ladies Lunch Bunch and was very active in the former Star Tannery Ladies Auxiliary.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dolphas Orndorff; and siblings, Freddy Hottle, Butch Hottle and Dora Sixma.



Survivors include her children, Ellsworth Orndorff Jr. of Strasburg, VA, Brenda Lee Cramer of Berkeley Springs, WV, Debra Ann Orndorff of Winchester, VA and Joey Bowers Bott of Strasburg, VA; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Louise Hottle of Maurertown, VA, Connie Clifton of Linden, VA, Lois Lewis of Georgia, William Hottle of Star Tannery, VA and Wilma Lee Hottle of Berkeley Springs, WV; along with special friends, Ellen Shanholtzer and Robin Bott; as well as her beloved dog, Hercules.



Pallbearers will be Joey Bott, Ellsworth Orndorff Jr., David Whittington, Earl Whittington, Will Hottle, Chris Groves and Michael Cooper.



Argel Orndorff will serve as an honorary pallbearer.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. Friday.



Memorials may be made to Stover Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Orndorff.



