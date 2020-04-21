Geraldine Beatrice Mahoney, 78, passed away April 17, 2020 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing in Luray, Virginia.
Mrs. Mahoney was born August 19, 1941 in Front Royal, Virginia. Daughter of the late Garnett (Nicey) Henry and Dora Henry. She was a housewife and a stay at home mom. She was a member of the community tabernacle assembly of god church of Front Royal, Virginia since 1985.
Surviving are her five sons, Walter A. Mahoney, Jr. and wife Kimberley of Front Royal, Ronald A. Mahoney and wife Robin of Bentonville, Donald W. Mahoney, Sr. and wife Karen of Bentonville, Roger L. Mahoney, Sr. and wife Wendy of Stanley, and Jerry L Mahoney, Sr. and wife Vicki of Luray; one godchild, Colleen Smith and nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 12 great- grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter A. Mahoney, Sr. after 47 years of marriage; her sisters Pauline Tennett, Mary Lou Henry, Barbara Ann Bennett and Clara Dawson; her brothers, Marvin Lockhart, Forest Gordon and Jimmy Henry.
Pallbearers will be Walter A. Mahoney III, Kristian Mahoney, Donald W. Mahoney, Jr., Roger L. Mahoney, Jr., William Mahoney, Jerry L. Mahoney, Jr. and Davey Mahoney.
Honorary pallbearers are Heather Mahoney, and Christine Mahoney-Beaty.
All services will be private with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 21, 2020