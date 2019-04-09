|
Geraldine Elizabeth Hensley Ross, 82, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Greenfield of Woodstock.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service. The Reverend Jim Corbitt will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mrs. Ross was born June 20, 1936 in Cranberry Township, PA, daughter of the late James Avis and Catherine M. Hibbs Hensley.
She was a 1956 graduate of Edinburg High School and had worked at Windsor Knit.
She was a member of Waterbrook Brethren Church and very active in the Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Ross.
She is survived by three children, Charles Edward Ross of Edinburg and companion Ellen Bowers of Woodstock, Deborah A. Gagnon of Woodstock, and Ronald L. Ross and wife Sandra of Edinburg; five brothers and sisters, Evelyn H. Hance of Crittenden, KY, Eleanor Ruth Culver of Dayton, Herman L. Hensley of Mt. Jackson, Hope H. Barber of Stanardsville, and James C. Hensley of Edinburg; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Polk, Steve Barber, Todd Hensley, Jay Collett, Jack Heird, and John Sager.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Turner, Robert Shaw, Neil Riffee, Matt Wendling, and Jamey Miller.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Century Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue, #110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; Woodstock Rescue Squad, 132 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock, VA 22664; or Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch., Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 9, 2019