Geraldine "Jerry" Bersinger Shelton of Woodstock passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Timberview Crossing in Timberville, Virginia. She was 101 years of age.
She was born on April 6, 1918 in Galion, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Bersinger and Laura Walter Bersinger.
After High School she attended nursing school and eventually joined the United States Army to serve her county during World War II. It was during the war years that she met her husband, Dr. R.M. Shelton Jr. They were married on April 13, 1946. Her passion was home decoration and antiques. She and her best friend Hilda Wightman, for many years shared a booth at the Strasburg Emporium and they called themselves "The Girls." It was an outlet for buying and selling, socializing and making wonderful friends. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved life and loved having fun and making others feel special.
"Jerry" was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Rawley Martin Shelton Jr., her brother, Dwight Bersinger, her sister, Alberta Bender and her daughter in law Heather McRae Taylor (Shelton).
She is survived by a son, Dwight Shelton and daughter, Dianne Shelton.
A memorial service will be held at New Hope Church in Woodstock, Virginia on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Fogle officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 13, 2020