Gerold Donald "Jerry" Rickard, 69, of Toms Brook, VA died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jerry was born on October 11, 1950 in Woodstock, VA, the son of the late Edna I. Rickard. He was a maintenance worker for ten plus years at Abex Corp. and other companies in the surrounding areas. Jerry loved to travel, hunt and enjoyed watching sports.
Jerry married Glenda L. Funk Cooper on March 22, 2010 in Virginia Beach, VA.
Surviving along with his wife is his step-son: Paul L. Cooper, Jr. of Winchester, VA; a brother: Robert Rickard (Drema) of Fishersville, VA; four sisters: Hilda Jenkins (Gene) of Stephen City, VA; Winnie Helsley of Woodstock, VA; Betty Miller of Edinburg, VA and Linda George (Bill) of Woodstock, VA; a grandson: Daniel Cooper-Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Freddie Helsley.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home 110 W. Main Street Wardensville, WV on Thursday December 12th from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Brethren Church, 3250 Back Rd. Woodstock, VA 22664.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 12, 2019