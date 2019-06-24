Gilbert Thomas Reel, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Happy Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick with military honors provided by the Winchester VFW Post 2123.
Mr. Reel was born December 17, 1917 in Woodstock, Virginia, son of the late Claude Gilbert Reel and Virgie Mae Barton Reel.
He retired after many dedicated years from Riverton Lime Stone Company.
Mr. Reel was a United States Marine serving during World War II. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion.
He was married to the late Flora Ellen Sibert Reel.
Surviving are a son, Claude S. Reel Sr. and wife Charlotte of Front Royal; one sister, Kathleen Mauck of Strasburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Thorpe Cook and husband James, and Claude Samuel "Sam" Reel Jr. and wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Madison Cook, Brayson Cook, Taylor Reel, Kyleigh Reel, and Skylor Reel; and son-in-law, Leroy Thorpe of Luray.
Mr. Reel was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Martha Ellen Thorpe; and brother, Alfred Reel.
Pallbearers will be Sam Reel, Wes Burner, Jim McDonald, Steven Sibert, Eddie Ralls, and Jack Ralls.
The family will receive friends 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 24, 2019