Gladys B. Hamman Garrett, 89, of Seaford, DE and formerly of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Delaware.
A graveside service for Mrs. Garrett will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Lebanon Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Stan Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Garrett was born December 6, 1929 in Needmore, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph William and Hazel Day Wilkins Hamman.
She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and retired from Southern Oxygen in Seaford, DE.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Malcolm Garrett; and siblings, Juanita Himelright of Strasburg, Wilma Ryman of Woodstock, Alvin Conley Hamman of Woodstock, and Lee Hamman of Strasburg.
Survivors include her sisters, Genevieve H. Radar and husband Richard of Front Royal, VA, and Lillie Zirkle of Woodstock, VA; nieces and nephews, Eugene Hamman and wife Barbara, Leo Ryman and wife Gloria, Frank Zirkle Jr., Joyce A. French, Sandy McGeehan and husband Robert, Henry Himelright and wife Donna, and Karen Brown; along with several great nieces and great nephews.
