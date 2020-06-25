Gladys Lee (Miller) Grimes
1937 - 2020
Gladys Lee Miller Grimes, 82, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service for Gladys will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Richard McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Grimes was born in Page County, VA on July 5, 1937 a daughter of the late Edward Trenton and Mamie Lee Good Miller. She was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and retired from Lear, Inc. of Strasburg, VA. Gladys loved her crossword puzzles, her yard work and flowers as well as playing bingo at McDonalds.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Randolph Allen Grimes along with two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Lichliter and husband Bobby, Randy Grimes and wife Alice, all of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, Amy Lichliter, Yvonne Hagaman, Katrina Funkhouser, Heather Lichliter, Tiffany Grimes and Michelle Swanger; seventeen great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Secrist of Paris Mountain, VA, Catherine Tisor of Illinois, Phyllis Hall of Strasburg, VA, Zessie Rutherford of Front Royal, VA, Betty Williams of Middletown, VA and Charles Miller of Front Royal, VA.

Pallbearers will be Griffin Norton, Haydn Norton, Alan Fleet, Derrick Williams, Brian Williams and Edmund Miller.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institution or the CDC Foundation.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Gladys Grimes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

