Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Graveside service 3:00 PM Prospect Hill Cemetery Front Royal , VA



On Friday, August 9, 2019, Glenda Southerly, of Riverton, VA, died.



Born June 29, 1932, she was the last living member of her family and the firstborn child of Ollie and Geneva Funk Williams.



Her brother, Ralph Williams and her sister, Estelle Dyke preceded her in death.



Glenda was the widow of Harold Martin and also, after many years, Floyd Southerly. She and Floyd lived in Jacksonville, Florida until his death in 2001.



Raised in Riverton, she returned home and was again part of our daily lives. Glenda was happiest being a wife. She was a talented cook and did all the traditional housewife duties with excellence and a glad heart.



In younger days, she worked in Warren County School's cafeteria.



She enjoyed volunteering to help process voters at election time in Florida and she and Floyd became very active in church, participating in Bible study, choir, and Floyd did odd jobs like mowing, while Glenda helped with meals and in the nursery.



She loved to fish, in the Shenandoah River, or in the Atlantic Ocean from the pier at Jacksonville Beach. It was a good life she built.



Glenda was spirited, even fiery, but she loved her family, trusted her Lord, and there was not another quite like her. That little smile and those twinkling eyes will not be forgotten. She was a character, yes, but she was a person of character, most of all.



Glenda is survived by many nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law. She loved us and we'll miss that.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



