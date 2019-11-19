Glendon Woodrow Dellinger, 77, of Timberville, died November 17, 2019 at Life Care Center of New Market. He was the son of the late Harry W. and Florence Eaton Dellinger.
Rev. Dan Purdom, Jr. will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Johns Cemetery on North Mountain Rd. near Timberville.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2019