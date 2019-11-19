Northern Virginia Daily

Glendon Woodrow Dellinger (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your lost"
    - Tammy sue Rickard
Service Information
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA
22815
(540)-896-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Johns Cemetery
North Mountain Rd
Timberville, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Glendon Woodrow Dellinger, 77, of Timberville, died November 17, 2019 at Life Care Center of New Market. He was the son of the late Harry W. and Florence Eaton Dellinger.

Rev. Dan Purdom, Jr. will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Johns Cemetery on North Mountain Rd. near Timberville.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.