Glenn Allen Campbell (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Obituary
Glenn Allen Campbell, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Elder Gary Utz. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Campbell was born July 18, 1964, in Front Royal, son of Arthur and Alice Ann Beatty Campbell. He was a retired painter.

Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife Sherry Shiflette Campbell; his children Allison Campbell of Front Royal, Justine Shiflette of Front Royal, and Benji Shiflette of Orlando, Florida; a sister Sally Layne of Front Royal; and other family members.

He was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing, and cruising around town.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 30, 2019
