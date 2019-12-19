Glenn Robert Lichliter, Sr., 101, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Lichliter will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rob Lovett officiating. Mr. Lichliter will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery with full military honor conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Lichliter was born in Strasburg, VA on February 25, 1918 a son of the late Walter Franlkin and Mary Catherine Fishel Lichliter. He was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church and a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II where he received a Purple Heart. Mr. Lichliter retired from Partlow Cleaners in Front Royal, VA and spent the last four years living at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal where he known as "Pops" and was loved and adored by the many friends he made and the wonderful staff who cared for him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Lillian Ramsey Lichliter along with five siblings.
Survivors include his only son, Glenn Robert "Bobby" Lichliter, Jr. and wife Barbara of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren Heather Lichliter, Michelle Swanger and Amy Lichliter; his great grandchildren, Griffin Norton, Haydn Norton, Shade Norton, London Swanger and Maia Lamanna; his siblings, Evelyn Keller of Strasburg and Loretta Joachimi.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad. P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Lichliter.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 19, 2019