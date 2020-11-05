1/
Glenn William McDonald
1933 - 2020
Glenn William McDonald, 87, a resident of Lebanon Church, VA passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.

A graveside service for Mr. McDonald will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Lebanon Church Cemetery with Pastor Buster Doman officiating. Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad will present the Last Call for Mr McDonald and Military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.

Mr. McDonald was born in Strasburg, VA on March 21, 1933 a son of the late Guy Doran and Edna Sarah Plaugher McDonald. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA. He was a member of the Laurel Hill Christian Church, the North Shenandoah Ruritan Club, the Maur-Brook-Olive Ruritan Club where he served on the zone 4 cabinet and the Rockingham District 9. He worked for Shenandoah County Public Schools as a bus driver before retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. He was the co-owner of the former Strasburg Appliances. Mr. McDonald was a charter member of the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad and a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403. Mr. McDonald was also known in the community as the bingo caller at various events and fire departments over the years. He was the husband of the late Margaret Louise "Peggy" Beeler McDonald. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Franklin McDonald and Harry Lee McDonald.

Mr. McDonald is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657 or the Laurel Hill Christian Church, 378 Laurel Hill Way, Lebanon Church, VA 22641.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. McDonald.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 5, 2020.
