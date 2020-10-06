1/1
Gloria "Golladay" Green
1945 - 2020
Gloria Golladay Green, 74, of Mt. Jackson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Glen Turner will officiate. Friends may sign the register book Tuesday from 9-5. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.

Gloria was born November 29, 1945 and grew up in Quicksburg. She was the daughter of the late Luba Turner Golladay and Garland Z. "Gummy" Golladay. On October 11, 1969 she was united in marriage to Larry W. Green who survives.

Gloria is also survived by brothers, Garland Franklin Golladay and wife Judy of Manassas, Ronald Wayne Golladay and wife Jaynelle of Mt. Jackson; son, Aaron Scott Green and wife Anne of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Ryan Scott Green and Paige Elizabeth Green. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and support staff who provided talented and loving care to Gloria at the Winchester Medical Center. We saw the sadness in their eyes as she passed.

Gloria graduated from Stonewall High School and the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She spent the next forty-four years of her life serving her fellow citizens as a Registered Nurse at RMH. She worked in the Emergency Room, Nursing Coordinators Office and In-Patient Hospitalist program. During her tenure she had a positive influence on countless patients and co-workers alike. We have all come to appreciate those selfless health-care workers and support staff who give up so much for others. That was the life she lived and she will be missed by everyone she touched and the lives she enriched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 6, 2020.
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
October 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Larry, Aaron, Frank, Ronnie and their families. I have such fond childhood memories of visiting the family in Quicksburg and later at family reunions. Very sad to learn of Gloria's passing. My thoughts are with all of you. Rest in peace, dear cousin. Love to all. Janice
Janice Sharlip
Family
