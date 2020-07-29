

Gloria J. Robinson, 75, died on July 15, 2020 after a recurrence of cancer.



Gloria loved to travel and made good use of her flight attendant benefits with England being her favorite destination. A graduate of Tupelo High School and the University of Mississippi, books and art encompassed a large part of her life. She also enjoyed antiquing and photography. Gardening was her fame though, using her endless energy to raise a large variety of seedlings and native and rare plants, with a special interest in rock gardens.



Gloria lived in Strasburg, Virginia for the last 30 plus years, leaving behind very close friends Jo Ann Warfield, Barbara Sullivan, and John Dobricky. She is survived by her two brothers, Dean (Judy) of Harrison, TN and Steve (Leslie) of Las Cruces, NM.



The family would like to express its appreciation to Greenfield Senior Living, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Valley Medical Transport for their helpfulness and care.



A gathering is being planned to celebrate Gloria's life.

