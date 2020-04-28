Northern Virginia Daily

Gloria Jean (Crotwell) Graham (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Gloria Jean Crotwell Graham, 83, of Edinburg, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born on October 6, 1936 at Walker, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Herman Crotwell, Sr. and Eula Summers Crotwell.
Gloria worked at the Free Press for approximately twenty years. She liked to spend time with her family, crocheting, embroidery and gardening.

She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Louie Graham, whom she married on June 7, 1957, and a daughter, Charlotte Polk.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Sonja Graham; a son in law, Kevin Polk; a granddaughter, Rebecca Polk; a grandson, Matthew Polk and his wife, Shalyn; a sister, Nelda Seal; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brian Duncan officiating.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 28, 2020
