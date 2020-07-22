Gloria Romaine Lauder, age 98, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lynn Care in Front Royal, VA.
A Family Night will be held on Thursday, July 23 at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 8 p.m. Because of Covid-19, friends and family are welcome to make short visits (masks required). The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Rev. James Boyette, pastor of Living Water Christian Church, will officiate and Gloria Lauder's grandson Joshua Lauder, a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, will assist. Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Afterward, family and friends will gather at the Fantasyland Park Shelter in Front Royal. The family requests that guests wear cool, casual clothes. Masks are required inside Maddox Funeral Home and outside when not socially distancing or eating.
Gloria was born on November 2, 1921 in Woburn, Massachusetts to Joseph and Yole Nutile Romaine.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Muriel Romaine Carroll; brothers Joseph David Romaine (Helene Storie Romaine), Edward Eldon Romaine (Muriel Ackerman Romaine) and her husband of 36 years, Carson C. Lauder, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Carson C. Lauder, Jr. (Roberta Vail Lauder) and grandson, Benjamin Austin Lauder (Michelle Finley); granddaughter Jenna Louise Lauder and great grandson, Asa David Pitkin, IV.
Gloria Lauder was predeceased by her son, Joseph Edward Lauder (Karen Blakely Lauder).
She is survived by Mary Ann Lauder Jamison of Ohio from a previous marriage, granddaughter Tammy Jo Roush and great grandson Ian Jeffrey Roush, grandson Timothy Edward Lauder (Beverly Price); great granddaughter Lacy Jaye Jackson, great great grandson Wyatt David James Jackson; and great grandson Jamison Edward Lauder. Along with Joe's wife of 41 years Karen Blakely Lauder, survivors include granddaughter Michele Lauder McCaffrey (Mark); great granddaughter Leslie Ann Schmutz (Jacob) and great grandsons Noah Ethan Schmutz and Keegan Jacob Schmutz; great grandson Johnathon Thomas Robinson (Cassi Unger Robinson); great great grandsons Tucker Lee Robinson and Sawyer Howard Robinson; great granddaughter Tara Rebecca Custer (Travis), great great grandsons Gabriel Eugene Custer and Liam Wilson Custer; great granddaughters, Carrie Rochelle Robinson, Christina Renee Robinson. She is also survived by her grandson Joshua Edward Lauder (Jenny Bednarsky Lauder), great grandsons Keegan Geoffrey Lauder (Jordan Rumley); great granddaughter Cheyenne Sierra Lauder, great grandson Chase Jackson Lauder, and great granddaughters Christa Sienna Lauder, Chloe Savannah Lauder, Charlotte Sedona Lauder and waiting in heaven baby Charis. She is also survived by granddaughter Samantha JoAnn Lauder and great grandson William Tyler Barisciano, granddaughter April Dawn Lauder (Bruce Murphy), great grandson Bruce Alden Murphy II and great granddaughter Mackenzie Nicole Amos; grandson Jacob Aarron Lauder (Michelle Stefkovic Lauder).
She was predeceased by her daughter Pamela Lauder Payne (MacArthur Payne).
She is survived by her grandson David MacArthur Payne and great grandsons Alexander David O'Neil-Payne and Connor Thomas Payne.
In 1966, Gloria Lauder, bought, opened and operated Lauder's Restaurant when there were few women business owners. Gloria was an excellent cook and soon was turning regular customers into close friends.
Her Mrs. Lauder's Homemade Coleslaw was a customer favorite along with weekly specials including crab cakes, Italian spaghetti, pot pie, hamburger steaks. She never used recipes and there were always variations so Thursday Spaghetti might have meatballs this week and a sweet sauce the next. After prodding from Ray Cooper, local IGA owner, son Carson finally standardized his Mom's coleslaw recipe and Mrs. Lauder's wholesale coleslaw business began. At its height, the restaurant would make over a thousand pounds a week and deliver to IGA, Food Lions, caterers, country stores and other restaurants in eight jurisdictions.
As important as Lauder's Restaurant was to Gloria (she worked until she was in her nineties); she always made time for family and treasured each member. Her 98 year-life was filled with service, and she was always thinking of others.
The family is grateful to all the staff at Lynn Care for their compassionate and professional service.
Pallbearers will be: Tyler Barisciano, Travis Custer, Bruce Murphy, Roy Murphy, Johnathon Robinson and Scott Terndrup.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gloria's grandsons: sons of Joseph Edward Lauder- Timothy, Joshua and Jacob, son of Carson C. Lauder Ben, and son of Pamela Lauder Payne David.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the Warren County Senior Center, 1015 Commonwealth Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630. Make check payable to SAAA and mark for homebound meals.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com