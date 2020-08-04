Goldie Lee Irwin Polk, of Edinburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born July 29, 1927 to the late Brooks A. Irwin and Elizabeth M. Kirby Irwin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Hope Polk, sisters, Roxie Juanita Shepherd, Audrey Elizabeth Polk, and Nina Mae Smith.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Wolverton of Edinburg; a brother, Brooks Irwin, Jr. (Judy) of Edinburg; a sister, Patsy Grandstaff of Woodstock; a nephew, Mark Ellis Stalbird (Ann) of Edinburg and niece, Dawn Irwin Estep of Edinburg, both whom she helped raise like her own. She also had numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Goldie was a lifetime homemaker, who had a passion for gardening and cooking. She was known for her bubbly, witty personality and her funny jokes she often told. She was an active member of Waterbrook Church of the Brethren in Edinburg, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. by Pastor Jim Corbitt, officiating. A private graveside service will follow at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and cards over the past six weeks. Also, a big thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.