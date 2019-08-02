Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gordon Albert "Doc" Stevenson. View Sign Service Information Bradley Funeral Home 187 E. Main Street Luray , VA 22835 (540)-743-5747 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bradley Funeral Home 187 E. Main Street Luray , VA 22835 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Gordon "Doc" Albert Stevenson, 78, of Luray, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Luray.



He was born August 18, 1940 in Frostburg, MD and was the son of the late Almer and Elizabeth Phillips Stevenson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.



He served in the U.S.



He attended the University of Maryland School of Pharmacology, Potomac State College, and Allegany Community College.



He received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Frostburg State College, and in 1977 received his Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, IA.



On June 11, 1971 he married Margaret Johnson, who survives him. They were married for 48 years.



He is also survived by two brothers in addition to his daughters, Cindy Simmons and husband Richard of Baldwin, MD, Danielle Rafferty and husband Patrick of Double Oak, TX, Roberta Adams and husband Todd of Montgomery Village, MD, and Nicole Stevenson of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren Andrew, Neil, Rachel, Ethan, Olivia, and Spencer and wife Katherine; and great grandchildren, Cayden, Kylan, and Liam.



Doc was a chiropractic practitioner for 42 years and he was also a certified practitioner of NAET, acupuncture, and laser therapy.



He is being remembered for dedicating his life to taking care of his patients day and night, weekends included, who came from very near and very far, and many of whom became dear friends.



Although he has passed, we'll often recall his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and his ability to make young and old feel welcome and share laughter.



The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. August 24, 2019 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 East Main Street, Luray, VA.



Interment will be in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in Flintstone, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hawksbill Greenway Foundation, P. O. Box 629, Luray, VA 22835.



Arrangements are under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Luray, VA. Dr. Gordon "Doc" Albert Stevenson, 78, of Luray, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Luray.He was born August 18, 1940 in Frostburg, MD and was the son of the late Almer and Elizabeth Phillips Stevenson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964.He attended the University of Maryland School of Pharmacology, Potomac State College, and Allegany Community College.He received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Frostburg State College, and in 1977 received his Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, IA.On June 11, 1971 he married Margaret Johnson, who survives him. They were married for 48 years.He is also survived by two brothers in addition to his daughters, Cindy Simmons and husband Richard of Baldwin, MD, Danielle Rafferty and husband Patrick of Double Oak, TX, Roberta Adams and husband Todd of Montgomery Village, MD, and Nicole Stevenson of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren Andrew, Neil, Rachel, Ethan, Olivia, and Spencer and wife Katherine; and great grandchildren, Cayden, Kylan, and Liam.Doc was a chiropractic practitioner for 42 years and he was also a certified practitioner of NAET, acupuncture, and laser therapy.He is being remembered for dedicating his life to taking care of his patients day and night, weekends included, who came from very near and very far, and many of whom became dear friends.Although he has passed, we'll often recall his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and his ability to make young and old feel welcome and share laughter.The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. August 24, 2019 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 East Main Street, Luray, VA.Interment will be in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in Flintstone, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hawksbill Greenway Foundation, P. O. Box 629, Luray, VA 22835.Arrangements are under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Luray, VA. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close