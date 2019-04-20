|
Gordon Eugene Clem Sr., 82, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mr. Clem will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mr. Clem was born January 29, 1937 in Shenandoah County, VA, a son of the late Harry Dewey and Daisy Mae Miller Clem.
He was a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren and retired from Ashworth Brothers, Inc. in 2002.
Mr. Clem was a man who loved spending time with his family and eating hard shell crabs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann Helsley Clem of Stephens City, VA; his children, Sharon Kuser and husband John of Winchester, VA, Barbara Ann Clem of Latrobe, PA, Gordon Eugene Clem Jr. and wife Robin of Front Royal, VA, and Peggy Marie Clem of Rileyville, VA; his grandchildren, Brett Kuser, Tiffany Clem, Gage Clem and Gavin Clem; and his great grandchildren, Anne Elyse Governale, Kathleen Marie Governale and Levi Tanner Clem.
Pallbearers will be Brett Kuser, Gage Clem, Greg Goodman, Johnny Yost, Daniel Schramm and Daniel Loy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin Clem and Tiffany Clem.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stover Funeral Home.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Clem.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
