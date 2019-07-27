Gordon Smoot Seibert, 93, of Woodstock, passed away July 25, 2019 at Consulate Health Care.
Gordon was born February 22, 1926 in Woodstock, Virginia. He was the son of the late Charles F. Seibert and Gladys Smoot Seibert.
Gordon was a veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Treva (Gerry) Seibert in January 2005; two sisters, Isabelle Stoneburner and Dorothy Mae Christaline; and two brothers, Douglas F. Seibert and Carol B. Seibert.
Gordon is survived by his companion, Leannah Comer of Edinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Katie Gosswein and the Rev. Barbara Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 199 and VFW Post 2447.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 27, 2019