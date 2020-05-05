Grace Darlene Grove Miller, 87, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
A private graveside will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome. Reverend Sonja Williams-Giersch will officiate. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
Mrs. Miller was born May 23, 1932 in St. Luke, daughter of the late Earl Lee Grove and Mary Ellen Sager Grove. She worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell for many years and was member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Miller.
She is survived by three children, Linda Ellen Jordan and husband Johnny of Mt. Jackson, William G. Miller and wife Lois Ann of Edinburg and Gary Lee Miller of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Sheena Showman and husband Daniel, Crystal Miller, Tiffany Williamson and husband Josh and Tonya Street and husband Evan; and one great grandson, Briar Williamson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Grace loved to sew and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 5, 2020.