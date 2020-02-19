Graydon Franklin Keller, 86, of Harrisonburg passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home.
Graydon was born on July 24, 1933 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late Carl H. Keller and Beulah C. Walker Keller.
He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-five years, Sylvia Warren Butler Keller.
He worked as a carpenter in the D.C. Metro area for forty plus years and was a veteran of the United States Army. Graydon retired at Leisure Point in Woodstock, VA, where he built his retirement home and raised cattle that became his pets. He was presently residing at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA.
Graydon is survived by his sister, Dianne Mobley and husband, Tim of Maurertown, VA; three stepchildren, Robert Butler, Jr. and wife, Vilma of Gaithersburg, MD, John Butler and wife, Diane of Fredericksburg, VA, and Catherine Kalweit and husband, Dirk of Alexandria, VA; several nephews and a niece of Atlanta, GA.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Massanutten Cemetery, Woodstock, VA.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 19, 2020