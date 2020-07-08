Gregory Allen Rhinehart, 66, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home in Edinburg, Virginia.
Greg was born August 17, 1953 in Woodstock, the son of Gladys George Rhinehart and the late Paul C. Rhinehart.
He was a member of the Edinburg Christian Church of Edinburg, Virginia. He was a 1971 graduate of Central High School and retired from Kraft Foods in Winchester. Greg married Thelma Vines Rhinehart on January 1, 2004, who survives along with their dog, Elijah.
Surviving Greg is his mother, Gladys Rhinehart; a sister, Linda K. Ryman (Larry) of Edinburg; and two nephews, Darin M. Ryman (Kimery) of Edinburg and Jason A. Ryman (Dayith) of Woodstock; two great nephews and three great nieces, along with a great-great niece and nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cedarwood Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Online condolence can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.