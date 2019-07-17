Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Edward Staats. View Sign Service Information A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel 716 Seminole Boulevard Largo , FL 33770 (727)-559-7793 Send Flowers Obituary



Guy Edward Staats, 49, passed away unexpectedly June 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL.



Guy was the son of the late Andrew Jackson Staats and the late Barbara Baker Staats Hoover. Guy was the stepson of Donald and Kay Hoover of Baker, WV.



Guy is survived by his sister, Lisa Staats Bolden (Scott), and niece, Brandie Marie Branzelle. Also surviving are his aunt, Jo Ellen Gearheart (John); cousins, Chris Weeks and Josh Gearheart; grand niece, Madison Winner; and grand nephews, Ethan Winner and Vincent Massulo.



Guy was born October 23, 1969 in Tampa, FL. Guy and his family lived in Florida for several years before moving back to Virginia.



Guy grew up in Sterling, VA where he played Little League football and baseball and was an outstanding athlete. He attended Park View High School in Sterling, VA.



Guy spent most of his adulthood working various forms of construction and renovation projects. He loved working with his hands and spent many hours in his stepfathers shop making gifts out of wood.



Guy loved Florida and his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. He returned to Florida and after several trips back and forth he stayed there until he passed away.



Guy loved his family, especially his niece, Brandie, and her children. He was devoted to his mother until her dying day.



Guy was loved by many and will be missed by all.



Guy was cremated and his ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico to mingle with his mother's ashes that he had scattered earlier on the beach at St. Petersburg.



No services or memorial celebrations are planned at this time. Guy Edward Staats, 49, passed away unexpectedly June 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL.Guy was the son of the late Andrew Jackson Staats and the late Barbara Baker Staats Hoover. Guy was the stepson of Donald and Kay Hoover of Baker, WV.Guy is survived by his sister, Lisa Staats Bolden (Scott), and niece, Brandie Marie Branzelle. Also surviving are his aunt, Jo Ellen Gearheart (John); cousins, Chris Weeks and Josh Gearheart; grand niece, Madison Winner; and grand nephews, Ethan Winner and Vincent Massulo.Guy was born October 23, 1969 in Tampa, FL. Guy and his family lived in Florida for several years before moving back to Virginia.Guy grew up in Sterling, VA where he played Little League football and baseball and was an outstanding athlete. He attended Park View High School in Sterling, VA.Guy spent most of his adulthood working various forms of construction and renovation projects. He loved working with his hands and spent many hours in his stepfathers shop making gifts out of wood.Guy loved Florida and his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. He returned to Florida and after several trips back and forth he stayed there until he passed away.Guy loved his family, especially his niece, Brandie, and her children. He was devoted to his mother until her dying day.Guy was loved by many and will be missed by all.Guy was cremated and his ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico to mingle with his mother's ashes that he had scattered earlier on the beach at St. Petersburg.No services or memorial celebrations are planned at this time. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close