Gwendolyn Wolfe Bartlebaugh, of Warrenton, died suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born December 5, 1951 in Winchester Virginia, the daughter of Joanne R. Wolfe and the late P. Galen Wolfe.
She was a life member of the Strasburg Christian Church.
She married Richard T. Bartlebaugh December 5, 1970. They were happily married for 49 1/2 years. They lived in Thailand and Greece while he was employed by the Civil Service. When they returned to the United States they settled in Warrenton.
She was a homemaker and happily took loving care of two children. She was a much loved, dedicated wife, mom, sister, family member and friend who positively influenced so many people. She had an infectious laugh and bubbly personality that will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; two children, her son Brian R. and wife Melanie of Bristow and three grandchildren, Caden, Emily and Sophie, and her daughter Jennifer P. Bartlebaugh of Warrenton and their loving dog MoJo. She is also survived by her mother; three siblings, Patrick G. Wolfe of Amissville, Susan L. Core of Birmingham, Alabama, and Lisa E. Whiting of Bealeton; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. July 8 at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Final resting place will be in Brightview Cemetery at 265 Lunceford Road, Warrenton.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 3, 2019