Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Albert Semrau. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John Bosco Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Bosco Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



H. Albert Semrau, 70, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church.



Mr. Semrau will be laid to rest in his homeland of Germany.



The family will receive friends at the church Friday one hour prior to the service and will gather immediately following the mass for a lite lunch reception.



Albert Semrau was born September 6, 1948 in Ober-Morlen, Germany, the only child of Friedrich and Eva Hofmann Semrau.



He was a member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church and received his University education in Germany.



He was a self-employed mechanical engineer consultant for Lauda of Germany and retired general manager of Mahle in Holland, Michigan.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bernhard Semrau.



Survivors include his loving wife, MaryAnn Burakouski Semrau; his daughter, Nina Luftl and husband Peter of Vienna, Austria; his grandchildren, Bernhard Penco, Caroline Luftl and Clara Luftl; along with several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorials may be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at

www.stoverfuneralhome.com



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Semrau.



Sign the Guest Book at H. Albert Semrau, 70, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church.Mr. Semrau will be laid to rest in his homeland of Germany.The family will receive friends at the church Friday one hour prior to the service and will gather immediately following the mass for a lite lunch reception.Albert Semrau was born September 6, 1948 in Ober-Morlen, Germany, the only child of Friedrich and Eva Hofmann Semrau.He was a member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church and received his University education in Germany.He was a self-employed mechanical engineer consultant for Lauda of Germany and retired general manager of Mahle in Holland, Michigan.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bernhard Semrau.Survivors include his loving wife, MaryAnn Burakouski Semrau; his daughter, Nina Luftl and husband Peter of Vienna, Austria; his grandchildren, Bernhard Penco, Caroline Luftl and Clara Luftl; along with several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorials may be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online atStover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Semrau.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close