H. Albert Semrau, 70, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church.
Mr. Semrau will be laid to rest in his homeland of Germany.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday one hour prior to the service and will gather immediately following the mass for a lite lunch reception.
Albert Semrau was born September 6, 1948 in Ober-Morlen, Germany, the only child of Friedrich and Eva Hofmann Semrau.
He was a member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church and received his University education in Germany.
He was a self-employed mechanical engineer consultant for Lauda of Germany and retired general manager of Mahle in Holland, Michigan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bernhard Semrau.
Survivors include his loving wife, MaryAnn Burakouski Semrau; his daughter, Nina Luftl and husband Peter of Vienna, Austria; his grandchildren, Bernhard Penco, Caroline Luftl and Clara Luftl; along with several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2019